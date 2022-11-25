Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to watch Week 13 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday for the final time this (regular) season, facing the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Winner will take home the greatest rivalry trophy in all of college football, the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land-Grant Trophy.
Also, for any random Kansas State fans out there, yes, MSU was the first land grant college in America. Even the United States Postal Service recognizes this historical fact.
Where to watch #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/vCxUMPS3ts— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 23, 2022
Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5) vs. No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2)
Date: Saturday, Nov. 26
Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 19-point underdog against Penn State with the over/under set at 53.
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: FS1
Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle
Analyst: Mark Helfrich
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn
Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick
Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 102/107 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 983 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
Stadium: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
Surface: Natural Grass
All-Time Series: MSU leads, 18-17-1
Series in University Park: PSU leads, 11-7-1
Last Meeting: Michigan State 30, Penn State 27 (2021)
Current Series Streak: One by MSU (2021-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 18-13 (third year)
Overall Record: 23-20 (fourth year)
Record vs. PSU: 1-1
Penn State Head Coach: James Franklin
PSU Record: 76-36 (ninth year)
Overall Record: 100-51 (12th year)
Record vs. MSU: 3-5
Battle for the Land-Grant Trophy #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/1cJJy2ifx0— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2022
