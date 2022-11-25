Photo Gallery: Villanova vs. Michigan State men’s basketball - Nov. 18, 2022

The Michigan State men’s basketball team is coming off of a tough loss to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) event played in Portland, Oregon. MSU, which went into the season with only 10 scholarship players, is battling through some key injuries to forward Malik Hall and guard Jaden Akins.

However, the last time Michigan State played at home at the Breslin Center, the Spartans came away victorious. MSU held off a late charge from the Villanova Wildcats to win by a final score of 73-71.

Coincidently, it is possible that Michigan State and Villanova meet again on Sunday in the consolation bracket of the PK85.

Relive the moments from MSU’s last victory by viewing photographer Marvin Hall’s photo gallery from the game on Nov. 18.

The below gallery contains 108 images from Michigan State’s win over Villanova. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State is back on the court on Friday night for a very late tipoff time in the Eastern Time Zone. The Spartans are scheduled to take on the Oregon Ducks in the team’s next game of the PK85 at midnight Eastern Time/9 p.m. Pacific Time.