Michigan State names its captains for final regular season game versus Penn State

Michigan State has announced its captains for the final regular season game of the season.

Senior center Nick Samac will lead the Michigan State offensive line into Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Samac has played in every game for the Spartans this season.

Fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson is arguably the best player on the Spartan defense. He is also one of the unquestioned leaders of the team. Henderson has 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season. He did miss five games earlier in the year due to injury.

Sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer will round out the group of captains for Saturday’s game. Baringer leads the FBS in yards per punt (48.4). Baringer is a contender to win the Ray Guy Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best punter.

Michigan State is fighting for bowl eligibility. A win will guarantee the Spartans a spot in a bowl game.

Mel Tucker is looking for another ranked road win this season after defeating No. 16 Illinois earlier this month.

Penn State is currently No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in this game as they look to get their 10th win of the season.

This game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.