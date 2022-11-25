The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (3-2) looks to rebound against the Oregon Ducks (2-3) following a tough opening loss to Alabama.

The matchup marks the fourth meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 1-2 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Dec. 29, 1988 with a 76-61 MSU victory. The Ducks won the first two meetings, an 87-82 win on Dec. 27, 1969 and a 71-59 victory on Dec. 28, 1961.

Date : Friday, Nov. 25

: Friday, Nov. 25 Tipoff : 11:59 p.m. ET

: 11:59 p.m. ET Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 134.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Web/Mobile : WatchESPNApp

: WatchESPNApp Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

