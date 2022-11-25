 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s Basketball: Oregon vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Spartans hope to rebound against Oregon following a loss to Alabama last night

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Phil Knight Invitational-Alabama at Michigan State Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (3-2) looks to rebound against the Oregon Ducks (2-3) following a tough opening loss to Alabama.

The matchup marks the fourth meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 1-2 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Dec. 29, 1988 with a 76-61 MSU victory. The Ducks won the first two meetings, an 87-82 win on Dec. 27, 1969 and a 71-59 victory on Dec. 28, 1961.

Go Green!

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 25
  • Tipoff: 11:59 p.m. ET
  • Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 134.

MEDIA COVERAGE

  • TV: ESPN2
  • Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp
  • Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
  • Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
  • Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Catch the game preview here.

Go White!

