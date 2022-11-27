The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (4-2) looks to close out the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) with a winning record. Standing in the way are the Portland Pilots.
The matchup marks the third meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 2-0 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Nov. 19, 2013 with an 82-67 MSU victory in East Lansing when the Spartans were ranked No. 1. The other was back on Dec. 29, 1961 in Portland and Michigan State defeated the Pilots 74-60.
Go Green!
Final game of the PKI tonight! pic.twitter.com/OPUUJootSo— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 27, 2022
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
- Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 145.5.
MEDIA COVERAGE
- TV: ESPN
- Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp
- Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
- Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
- Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Catch the game preview here.
Tonight’s uniforms: ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hhbNj0RvUb— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 27, 2022
Loading comments...