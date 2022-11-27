The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (4-2) looks to close out the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) with a winning record. Standing in the way are the Portland Pilots.

The matchup marks the third meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 2-0 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Nov. 19, 2013 with an 82-67 MSU victory in East Lansing when the Spartans were ranked No. 1. The other was back on Dec. 29, 1961 in Portland and Michigan State defeated the Pilots 74-60.

Go Green!

Final game of the PKI tonight! pic.twitter.com/OPUUJootSo — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 27, 2022

Date : Sunday, Nov. 27

: Sunday, Nov. 27 Tipoff : 5:30 p.m. ET

: 5:30 p.m. ET Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 145.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

ESPN Web/Mobile : WatchESPNApp

: WatchESPNApp Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Catch the game preview here.

Go White!