Men’s Basketball: Portland vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Spartans hope to close out the PKI with a winning record

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Villanova at Michigan State Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (4-2) looks to close out the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) with a winning record. Standing in the way are the Portland Pilots.

The matchup marks the third meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 2-0 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Nov. 19, 2013 with an 82-67 MSU victory in East Lansing when the Spartans were ranked No. 1. The other was back on Dec. 29, 1961 in Portland and Michigan State defeated the Pilots 74-60.

Go Green!

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 27
  • Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 145.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

  • TV: ESPN
  • Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp
  • Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
  • Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
  • Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Catch the game preview here.

Go White!

