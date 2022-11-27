Michigan State star wide receiver Jayden Reed declares for NFL Draft

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed announced on Sunday that he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Reed had one additional year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will forgo it.

Reed’s decision is not surprising, and comes after Michigan State’s 35-16 loss to Penn State, in what is likely the Spartans’ final game of the 2022 season. MSU went 5-7 on the year. Reed finished the season with 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns.

Reed has been a focal point of the Spartan offense for the last several years since his transfer from Western Michigan, leading the team in multiple statistical categories over that timeframe. In his three years as a Spartan, Reed tallied 147 catches (sixth in school history) for 2,069 yards (12th in school history) and 18 touchdowns (eighth in school history). Reed’s 2021 season, in which he caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns, gave him top-10 spots on the school’s single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns list as well.

Reed also had many contributions on special teams as a kick/punt returner. In his 2021 season, Reed returned 11 punts for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including one to tie the game late against Nebraska, a game in which the Spartans would go on to win in overtime.

Can't talk too busy watching this Spartan .@JaydenReed5 with the 63 YD punt return ➡️ TD. @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/UI1QIxDaHt — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) September 26, 2021

Michigan State’s wide receivers room will look to use the offseason to prepare for the loss of Reed, as Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley will likely be the top-two receivers next season.

Reed will go down as one of the best receivers and most dynamic playmakers in Michigan State history. The staff at The Only Colors wishes him luck in the next step in his journey.