Michigan State men’s basketball ranked No. 20 in both Associated Press and Coaches polls

Michigan State men’s basketball fell to No. 20 this week in the Associated Poll after a loss to then-No. 18 Alabama. After the Crimson Tide’s third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational, the squad jumped seven spots into No. 11. Michigan State finished fifth at the event.

MSU also ranks 20th in USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Poll voters showed no mercy on Michigan State for the drop. The Spartans were without star players Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, as the two struggle with foot injuries. Hall is expected to miss three weeks while Akins is day-to-day.

After a strong start to the season, MSU fell to Alabama in an 81-70 loss. The team responded with wins against Oregon and Portland over the weekend.

Michigan State will face unranked Notre Dame on the road this Wednesday (Nov. 30 on ESPN2) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by Northwestern on Sunday (Dec. 4 on Big Ten Network) at home to open up conference play.

Houston is the new No. 1 team in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. North Carolina dropped from No. 1 last week to No. 18 this week after losses to both unranked Iowa State and Alabama in four overtimes.

Find the full AP and Coaches polls below.

AP Poll Top 25:

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. Virginia

4. Arizona

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas

10. Indiana

11. Alabama (tie)

11. Arkansas (tie)

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

Receiving votes: TCU (45), Iowa (31), Charleston (20), West Virginia (14), Mississippi State (12), Texas Tech (11), Michigan (8), UNLV (6), Wisconsin (6), Arizona State (6), Miami (5), Oklahoma (2), Missouri (2), St. John’s (1), Kansas State (1), Virginia Tech (1), New Mexico (1)

Dropped: Texas Tech (No. 21), Iowa (No. 25)

Coaches Poll Top 25:

Houston Texas Virginia Arizona Purdue UConn Creighton Indiana Kansas Baylor Arkansas Gonzaga Tennessee Alabama North Carolina Duke Illinois Kentucky Auburn Michigan State UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

Receiving votes: TCU (40), Iowa (28), Texas Tech (16), Wisconsin (15), Mississippi State (11), West Virginia (11), Michigan (9), Xavier (8), Saint Mary’s (8), Oklahoma (7), St. John’s (5), Miami (5), Kansas State (5), Charleston (5), UNLV (4), Drake (2)

Dropped: Texas Tech (No. 20), Iowa (No. 24)