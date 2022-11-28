Michigan State men’s basketball ranked No. 20 in both Associated Press and Coaches polls

Michigan State men’s basketball fell to No. 20 this week in the Associated Poll after a loss to then-No. 18 Alabama. After the Crimson Tide’s third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational, the squad jumped seven spots into No. 11. Michigan State finished fifth at the event.
MSU also ranks 20th in USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Checking in at #20 in this week's @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/jf7JTYmZFQ— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 28, 2022
Poll voters showed no mercy on Michigan State for the drop. The Spartans were without star players Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, as the two struggle with foot injuries. Hall is expected to miss three weeks while Akins is day-to-day.
After a strong start to the season, MSU fell to Alabama in an 81-70 loss. The team responded with wins against Oregon and Portland over the weekend.
Michigan State will face unranked Notre Dame on the road this Wednesday (Nov. 30 on ESPN2) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, followed by Northwestern on Sunday (Dec. 4 on Big Ten Network) at home to open up conference play.
Houston is the new No. 1 team in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. North Carolina dropped from No. 1 last week to No. 18 this week after losses to both unranked Iowa State and Alabama in four overtimes.
Find the full AP and Coaches polls below.
AP Poll Top 25:
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. Virginia
4. Arizona
5. Purdue
6. Baylor
7. Creighton
8. UConn
9. Kansas
10. Indiana
11. Alabama (tie)
11. Arkansas (tie)
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Illinois
17. Duke
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Michigan State
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
24. San Diego State
25. Ohio State
Receiving votes: TCU (45), Iowa (31), Charleston (20), West Virginia (14), Mississippi State (12), Texas Tech (11), Michigan (8), UNLV (6), Wisconsin (6), Arizona State (6), Miami (5), Oklahoma (2), Missouri (2), St. John’s (1), Kansas State (1), Virginia Tech (1), New Mexico (1)
Dropped: Texas Tech (No. 21), Iowa (No. 25)
Coaches Poll Top 25:
- Houston
- Texas
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Purdue
- UConn
- Creighton
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Arkansas
- Gonzaga
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- Michigan State
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Iowa State
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
Receiving votes: TCU (40), Iowa (28), Texas Tech (16), Wisconsin (15), Mississippi State (11), West Virginia (11), Michigan (9), Xavier (8), Saint Mary’s (8), Oklahoma (7), St. John’s (5), Miami (5), Kansas State (5), Charleston (5), UNLV (4), Drake (2)
Dropped: Texas Tech (No. 20), Iowa (No. 24)
Loading comments...