Big Ten releases official statement on tunnel incident and announces disciplinary action

The Big Ten Conference is finally speaking out on the tunnel incident that occurred between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium.

On Monday afternoon, the conference released an official statement on the incident after reviewing the postgame altercation.

The Big Ten Conference released an official statement on the incident.

The Big Ten found that “seven Michigan State University football student-athletes participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student-athletes. One additional Michigan State University student-athlete was involved in the incident, but it is inconclusive as to whether he actively participated in the physical altercation.”

After review, the conference also said that a Michigan State staffer was “ involved in a separate sportsmanship matter.”

The Big Ten also found that the “University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.”

Additionally, the conference also announced disciplinary action due to the incident:

Issued a public reprimand to the University of Michigan

Fined Michigan State University $100,000

Suspended MSU cornerback Khary Crump (No. 14) four games from the incident date (served), plus the first eight games of the 2023 season.

Suspended the other players involved four games from the incident date, which has been served. The Big Ten said the “Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed for the following players:

-Defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown (No. 19)

-Safety Angelo Grose (No. 15)

-Cornerback Justin White (No. 30)

-Linebacker Jacoby Windmon (No. 4)

-Defensive End Brandon Wright (No. 26)

-Defensive End Zion Young (No. 18)

The conference’s full statement on the incident can be read below.

“The Big Ten Conference has thoroughly reviewed the postgame altercations between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan football teams at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 29, 2022. The conference determined that during the postgame, seven Michigan State University football student-athletes participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student-athletes. One additional Michigan State University student-athlete was involved in the incident, but it is inconclusive as to whether he actively participated in the physical altercation. A Michigan State University football staff member was involved in a separate sportsmanship matter, which was in violation of the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Policy. The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas. Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions. “The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.” To respect the integrity of the investigation by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS), the conference deferred its initial findings and disciplinary action until their investigation was complete. The conference is grateful to the University of Michigan and Michigan State University for their transparent collaboration with law enforcement and the conference, and for the methodical investigation completed by UMDPSS. The conference will review additional evidence as it becomes available, and take further action as needed.”

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker and Alan Haller, MSU’s director of athletics, also released a joint statement.

“We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program,” the statement said. “We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process.”

Additionally, MSU announced that Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young have been reinstated to the program and are no longer suspended. Tucker said after the Penn State game that defensive back Malcolm Jones had been reinstated to the team following his suspension. Crump remains suspended.

Crump, Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young are all facing charges to varying degrees stemming from the tunnel incident. Jones is not facing any charges.