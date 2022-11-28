Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announces transfer

Michigan State true freshman kicker Jack Stone has announced his intention to transfer from the school.

Late on Monday night, Stone released a statement that said in part: “I will always be thankful for this opportunity and MSU will always be part of my story. With that being said, I have decided to transfer after this semester.”

Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/Z3N3jtPKG9 — Jack Stone (@jackstone04) November 29, 2022

Stone split kicking duties with junior kicker Ben Patton this season. He made two of his four field-goal attempts on the year, making a 43-yarder against Akron early in Week Two and drilling a 51-yarder in the season finale loss against Penn State. Stone also made 15 of 16 extra point attempts on the campaign.

Additionally, Stone, a Dallas native out of Highland Park High School, handled kickoffs for Michigan State. He averaged 58.7 yards per kick on 53 attempts with 13 touchbacks.

As a prospect, Stone was listed as five-star kicker by Kohl’s Kicking and Chris Sailer Kicking. He committed to Michigan State on June 22, 2021.