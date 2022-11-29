Michigan State hockey moves up to No. 13 in rankings after sweeping Miami (OH)

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has entered this week at No. 13 in the USCHO Top-20 poll. This past weekend, MSU swept Miami (OH) on the road.

Game 1: 5-3 win

In Friday’s 5-3 victory, junior right wing Jeremy Davidson had four points when he scored two goals. He also assisted both fifth-year senior defenseman Cole Krygier and graduate left wing Miroslav Mucha.

Graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr made 30 saves and allowed three goals in the victory.

Less than three minutes into the game, sophomore center Jesse Tucker ripped one past Miami goaltender Ludwig Persson. Miami tried clearing the zone but sophomore right wing Tanner Kelly intercepted the puck, who pushed it ahead for Tucker. The puck was initially stopped by Persson, but came loose and into the back of the net.

Miami tied the game after Jack Olmstead got loose on a breakaway.

Moments later, Cole Krygier scored on a slap-shot from the half-wall, putting Michigan State up 2-1. The Spartans made it 3-1 after gaining momentum from a penalty kill later on. That goal was Davidson’s first on the night.

Mucha scored midway through the second period as he blasted one over Persson’s shoulder. Five minutes later, Miami drew MSU’s lead back within one after Matthew Barbolini scored.

Miroslav Mucha had a D in his face, but still had room for this one to make it 4-2. pic.twitter.com/ZiFiTwPuxF — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 26, 2022

Davidson scored 23 seconds into the third period, his second of the game, putting MSU ahead 5-2. Miami scored its final goal halfway through the third period when John Waldron scored unassisted.

Game 2: 4-0 win

MSU freshman center Karsen Dorwart opened the scoring on Saturday night with a power-play goal, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Dorwart scored two more in the second period, giving him a natural hat trick (three goals scored consecutively). The three goals give Dorwart 18 points on the regular season, second in scoring for MSU overall behind his teammate, freshman center Daniel Russell.

Dorwart with the !



Joshua collects the rebound at the right post and slides it across the goalmouth to Dorwart for this one. pic.twitter.com/UuyQnOPDFc — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 26, 2022

Russell, meanwhile, scored MSU’s fourth and last goal of the game.

Standing out alongside Dorwart was St. Cyr, who made 39 saves in the win. Not only did he make 39 saves, he didn’t allow a single goal, securing a shutout to close the weekend.

Michigan State’s overall record is now 11-4-1 on the season. Next up, MSU will play both Minnesota and Michigan before winter break. All four games will be on Big Ten Network. The winner of MSU’s series against Minnesota will be the leader of the Big Ten.