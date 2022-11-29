Michigan State hockey’s Dylan St. Cyr and Karsen Dorwart earn Big Ten honors

Michigan State men’s ice hockey graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr and freshman center Karsen Dorwart are being honored by the Big Ten for their contributions against Miami.

St. Cyr was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week. He allowed three goals in the win on Friday and earned a shutout on Saturday. Altogether, he made 69 saves (a .958 save percentage) and recorded shutout No. 12 of his career.

Dorwart was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. In St. Cyr’s shutout win, Dorwart recorded a natural hat trick (three goals consecutively). His hat trick is the third by an MSU player this season. This is also the second week in a row that Dorwart has been named a star of the week by the Big Ten.

Additionally, Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week after his performance in the Wolverines’ win-tie split against Harvard this past weekend.

Michigan State junior right wing Jeremy Davidson had four points in the series as well.

This weekend, No. 13 Michigan State takes on No. 4 Minnesota at home. A sweep would give MSU the conference lead.