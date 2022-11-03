Michigan State men’s ice hockey receives commitment from forward Nathan Mackie

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has received a verbal commitment from forward Nathan Mackie, a source tells The Only Colors. He’s part of the 2004 recruiting class and is projected to join the Spartans as early as the 2024-2025 season.
'04 forward Nathan Mackie has committed to Michigan State. He has 10 points in the BCHL for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.— Brad LaPlante (@bradlaplante) November 3, 2022
He's on track to join MSU in 2024-25.
Mackie has 10 points in 13 games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). It is MSU’s 12th commitment from the ‘04 class. He joins other prospects such as Mykhailo Danylov, Tommi Männistö and Isaac Gordon who committed to the Spartans this year.
Here are some highlights from Mackie, who captains the Silverbacks:
‘Backs captain, Nathan Mackie has impressed through eight games this season. He currently is tied for the team lead in goals with 6. Which is your favourite of the bunch? pic.twitter.com/awPVy71e20— Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 17, 2022
Mackie’s commitment is good news for MSU after losing out on top 2005 commit Gabe Perreault, who committed to Boston College. Michigan State was one of Perreault’s top choices.
This week, MSU takes on Wisconsin at home after a win-tie split with Notre Dame on the road.
Here is a list of MSU’s current hockey commitments.
Michigan State men’s ice hockey commitments
|Pos.
|Name
|Proj. Class
|Rating
|Current Team
|Class
|Age
|Hometown
|AAA Org.
|Commit Date
|Coach
|Pos.
|Name
|Proj. Class
|Rating
|Current Team
|Class
|Age
|Hometown
|AAA Org.
|Commit Date
|Coach
|F
|Arvega Hovsepyan
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Tri-City Storm (USHL)
|2003
|19
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|L.A. Jr. Kings
|09/25/2021
|Cole
|D
|Jack Sparkes
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Lincoln Stars (USHL)
|2003
|18
|Toronto, Ont.
|Don Mills Flyers
|11/23/2021
|Cole
|G
|Luca Di Pasquo
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Pentincton Vees (BCHL)
|2003
|19
|Livonia, Mich.
|Honeybaked
|11/20/2021
|Cole
|D
|Austin Oravetz
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
|2003
|19
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Pittsburgh Jr. Penguins
|08/23/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Owen Baker
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Howell, Mich.
|Honeybaked
|08/01/2020
|Cole
|F
|Justin Varner
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Shelby Township, Mich.
|Honeybaked
|08/01/2020
|Cole
|D
|Tucker Shedd
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Omaha Lancers (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Holt, Mich.
|Honeybaked
|08/02/2020
|Cole
|D
|Owen West
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Pittsboro, Ind.
|Honeybaked
|10/20/2021
|Cole
|F
|Dylan Wegner
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Aberdeen Wings (NAHL)
|2004
|18
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Bishop-Kearney
|11/15/2021
|Cole
|D
|Patrick Geary
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Hamburg, N.Y.
|Buffalo Jr. Sabres
|07/16/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Mykhailo Danylov
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Kyiv, Ukr.
|Phoenix Jr. Coyotes
|08/05/2022
|Nightingale
|D
|Dominic Elliott
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Allendale, Mich.
|Fox Motors
|08/01/2020
|Cole
|F
|Isaac Gordon
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|2004
|18
|Landmark, Man.
|Eastman Selects
|08/16/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Tommi Männistö
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja)
|2004
|18
|Riihimaki, Fin.
|Jokerit
|09/15/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Nathan Mackie
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL)
|2004
|18
|Prince George, B.C.
|11/03/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Riley Bassen
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
|2005
|17
|Frisco, Texas
|Dallas Jr. Stars
|09/02/2021
|Cole
|F
|Christian Kim
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Wenatchee Wild (BCHL)
|2005
|17
|Torrance, Calif.
|Anaheim Jr. Ducks
|01/01/2022
|Cole
|D
|Frederic Deschenes
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
|2005
|16
|Sorrel-Tracy, Québec
|Séminaire St-Joseph
|09/02/2022
|Nightingale
|D
|Luke Baker
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Omaha Lancers (USHL)
|2005
|17
|Howell, Mich.
|North Jersey Avalanche U16
|02/27/2022
|Cole
|G
|Trey Augustine
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Team USA NTDP U18
|2005
|17
|South Lyon, Mich.
|Honeybaked
|09/06/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|A.J. Lacroix
|2023-24
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)
|2005
|17
|West Vancouver, B.C.
|09/20/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Austin Baker
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Team USA NTDP U17
|2006
|16
|White Lake, Mich.
|Little Ceasars
|08/01/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Lucas Van Vliet
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Team USA NTDP U17
|2006
|16
|Livonia, Mich.
|Little Ceasars
|08/01/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Christian Humphreys
|2024-25
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Team USA NTDP U17
|2006
|16
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Bishop Kearney
|08/16/2022
|Nightingale
|D
|Garin Ludwig
|2025-26
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|Honeybaked U16
|2006
|16
|Eagle River, Alaska
|09/01/2022
|Nightingale
|F
|Riley Patterson
|2025-26
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|North York Rangers (OJHL)
|2006
|16
|Etobicoke, Ont.
|09/15/2022
|Nightingale
|Last Updated: Nov. 3, 2022
Loading comments...