Michigan State men’s ice hockey receives commitment from forward Nathan Mackie

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has received a verbal commitment from forward Nathan Mackie, a source tells The Only Colors. He’s part of the 2004 recruiting class and is projected to join the Spartans as early as the 2024-2025 season.

'04 forward Nathan Mackie has committed to Michigan State. He has 10 points in the BCHL for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.



He's on track to join MSU in 2024-25. — Brad LaPlante (@bradlaplante) November 3, 2022

Mackie has 10 points in 13 games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). It is MSU’s 12th commitment from the ‘04 class. He joins other prospects such as Mykhailo Danylov, Tommi Männistö and Isaac Gordon who committed to the Spartans this year.

Here are some highlights from Mackie, who captains the Silverbacks:

‘Backs captain, Nathan Mackie has impressed through eight games this season. He currently is tied for the team lead in goals with 6. Which is your favourite of the bunch? pic.twitter.com/awPVy71e20 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 17, 2022

Mackie’s commitment is good news for MSU after losing out on top 2005 commit Gabe Perreault, who committed to Boston College. Michigan State was one of Perreault’s top choices.

This week, MSU takes on Wisconsin at home after a win-tie split with Notre Dame on the road.

