 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan State men’s ice hockey receives commitment from forward Nathan Mackie

Mackie is projected to join MSU as early as the 2024-2025 class.

By Brad LaPlante
/ new
Marvin Hall/The Only Colors

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has received a verbal commitment from forward Nathan Mackie, a source tells The Only Colors. He’s part of the 2004 recruiting class and is projected to join the Spartans as early as the 2024-2025 season.

Mackie has 10 points in 13 games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks this season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). It is MSU’s 12th commitment from the ‘04 class. He joins other prospects such as Mykhailo Danylov, Tommi Männistö and Isaac Gordon who committed to the Spartans this year.

Here are some highlights from Mackie, who captains the Silverbacks:

Mackie’s commitment is good news for MSU after losing out on top 2005 commit Gabe Perreault, who committed to Boston College. Michigan State was one of Perreault’s top choices.

This week, MSU takes on Wisconsin at home after a win-tie split with Notre Dame on the road.

Here is a list of MSU’s current hockey commitments.

Michigan State men’s ice hockey commitments

Pos. Name Proj. Class Rating Current Team Class Age Hometown AAA Org. Commit Date Coach
Pos. Name Proj. Class Rating Current Team Class Age Hometown AAA Org. Commit Date Coach
F Arvega Hovsepyan 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tri-City Storm (USHL) 2003 19 Los Angeles, Calif. L.A. Jr. Kings 09/25/2021 Cole
D Jack Sparkes 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Lincoln Stars (USHL) 2003 18 Toronto, Ont. Don Mills Flyers 11/23/2021 Cole
G Luca Di Pasquo 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Pentincton Vees (BCHL) 2003 19 Livonia, Mich. Honeybaked 11/20/2021 Cole
D Austin Oravetz 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) 2003 19 Pittsburgh, Pa. Pittsburgh Jr. Penguins 08/23/2022 Nightingale
F Owen Baker 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 2004 18 Howell, Mich. Honeybaked 08/01/2020 Cole
F Justin Varner 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) 2004 18 Shelby Township, Mich. Honeybaked 08/01/2020 Cole
D Tucker Shedd 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Omaha Lancers (USHL) 2004 18 Holt, Mich. Honeybaked 08/02/2020 Cole
D Owen West 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) 2004 18 Pittsboro, Ind. Honeybaked 10/20/2021 Cole
F Dylan Wegner 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Aberdeen Wings (NAHL) 2004 18 Nashville, Tenn. Bishop-Kearney 11/15/2021 Cole
D Patrick Geary 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 2004 18 Hamburg, N.Y. Buffalo Jr. Sabres 07/16/2022 Nightingale
F Mykhailo Danylov 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) 2004 18 Kyiv, Ukr. Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 08/05/2022 Nightingale
D Dominic Elliott 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) 2004 18 Allendale, Mich. Fox Motors 08/01/2020 Cole
F Isaac Gordon 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Chicago Steel (USHL) 2004 18 Landmark, Man. Eastman Selects 08/16/2022 Nightingale
F Tommi Männistö 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja) 2004 18 Riihimaki, Fin. Jokerit 09/15/2022 Nightingale
F Nathan Mackie 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL) 2004 18 Prince George, B.C. 11/03/2022 Nightingale
F Riley Bassen 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) 2005 17 Frisco, Texas Dallas Jr. Stars 09/02/2021 Cole
F Christian Kim 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wenatchee Wild (BCHL) 2005 17 Torrance, Calif. Anaheim Jr. Ducks 01/01/2022 Cole
D Frederic Deschenes 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) 2005 16 Sorrel-Tracy, Québec Séminaire St-Joseph 09/02/2022 Nightingale
D Luke Baker 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Omaha Lancers (USHL) 2005 17 Howell, Mich. North Jersey Avalanche U16 02/27/2022 Cole
G Trey Augustine 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Team USA NTDP U18 2005 17 South Lyon, Mich. Honeybaked 09/06/2022 Nightingale
F A.J. Lacroix 2023-24 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL) 2005 17 West Vancouver, B.C. 09/20/2022 Nightingale
F Austin Baker 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Team USA NTDP U17 2006 16 White Lake, Mich. Little Ceasars 08/01/2022 Nightingale
F Lucas Van Vliet 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Team USA NTDP U17 2006 16 Livonia, Mich. Little Ceasars 08/01/2022 Nightingale
F Christian Humphreys 2024-25 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Team USA NTDP U17 2006 16 Pittsburgh, Pa. Bishop Kearney 08/16/2022 Nightingale
D Garin Ludwig 2025-26 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Honeybaked U16 2006 16 Eagle River, Alaska 09/01/2022 Nightingale
F Riley Patterson 2025-26 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ North York Rangers (OJHL) 2006 16 Etobicoke, Ont. 09/15/2022 Nightingale
Last Updated: Nov. 3, 2022

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...