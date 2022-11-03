Michigan State women’s soccer defeats Nebraska 2-1, advances to Big Ten Tournament finals

Michigan State women’s soccer has defeated Nebraska 2-1 en route to the Big Ten Tournament finals. MSU set a new program record with 16 wins this season (regular season and conference tournament) after the victory.

For the FIRST TIME EVER, Michigan State will play for the Big Ten Tournament CHAMPIONSHIP#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/D9VAlpMYff — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) November 3, 2022

The Spartans scored early and first when graduate forward Camryn Evans landed a shot from inside the penalty area during the 22nd minute. However, Nebraska was able to even the game after Eleanor Dale scored on a header after gaining some lucky field position.

During the 66th minute, MSU freshman forward Courtney Koehler received a pass from junior Ranya Senhaji in transition. Koehler made a shot and it found its way to the back of the net, putting Michigan State up 2-1.

Doin what we do

Nice play from Ranya to Courtney earlier in the half ⚪️



2H | 73:09 | MSU 2, NEB 1#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/6vjaZmdvzA — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) November 3, 2022

Lauren Kozal also made several incredible saves that kept MSU ahead. She even made two saves just before Koehler’s goal that may not have even happened had it not been for Kozal.

Those two goals were all MSU needed, however, advancing to the Big Ten Tournament finals. Also notable, the game-winning goal came on the feet of an assist and goal by depth players off the bench.

MSU’s win is the Spartans’ second in the tournament, taking the victory last Sunday against No. 8-seed Minnesota. The win at home against the Gophers advanced MSU to the quarterfinals in Columbus, Ohio at the home of the Columbus Crew.

The Spartans will face the winner of No. 6-seed Penn State and No. 2-seed Northwestern. The Big Ten Tournament finals are on Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on Big Ten Network.

Meanwhile, Nebraska played well against MSU today despite the loss. The Cornhuskers certainly look like a dangerous team as the national tournament is around the corner.