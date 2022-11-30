Spartan Reacts: Who is under center in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The 2022 season has almost certainly (technically there is a small bowl chance) ended for the Michigan State Spartans. It was, simply enough, disappointing.

While there will be plenty of time to deservedly go back and look at the autopsy of this season – that is not what we will be doing here. Instead, let’s take a dive into how two of the most important aspects of the team may fair over the offseason. The failures of the 2022 season absolutely can not – and should not – be put on just one person. But quarterback is the most important position in the game, and the Spartans may have more questions than anticipated.

Similarly, the success of the 2021 season isn’t due to just one player, but landing Kenneth Walker III in the transfer portal dramatically changed the outlook of the team.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know who you believe will be starting the majority of games for the Spartans in 2023. On paper the obvious answer would be Payton Thorne, who is expected to return for his senior year after starting every game of the last two years. But Thorne didn’t exactly lock in the job this year, leaving the door open for at least two known possibilities and a potential third.

Noah Kim spent this season as Thorne’s immediate backup, getting time in four games, completing 14 of 19 passes with a touchdown. Kim will be a redshirt junior next season, and signed his official letter of intent to join MSU roughly two months before Mel Tucker was hired.

Tucker’s only recruited quarterback on the roster also has a legitimate chance to compete for the job. Katin Houser, a four-star recruit, will be a true sophomore next season and would seem to have the highest ceiling as of right now of this group.

The last remaining option ties into something Tucker will need to address on his roster overall. There is always the opportunity to bring in a transfer quarterback who takes the starting job. With that in mind, we also want to know if you think the Spartans will land another “star” transfer player in any position.

Finally, after an unexpectedly strong year-two and relatively disappointing year-three, what do you believe is the minimum needed to consider next season a success?

