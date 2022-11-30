The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (5-2) visit South Bend tonight for the final matchup of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. MSU will look to take down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to end the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on a two-game win streak in the series if successful.

Go Green!

ACC/B1G Challenge GAMEDAY in South Bend ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WjkmmSHkbp — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 30, 2022

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 30

: Wednesday, Nov. 30 Tipoff : 9:15 p.m. ET

: 9:15 p.m. ET Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 1-point favorite with the over/under set at 136.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Web/Mobile : WatchESPNApp

: WatchESPNApp Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Catch the game preview here.

Go White!

On a personal note, I want to thank all of you for making my almost three years with The Only Colors such a great experience. Similar to Ryan’s and Sam’s messages, I, too, am bidding a fond farewell to the community as a member of the staff today.

I never thought I’d get into this field of sports writing even on a part-time basis, and am still not going to be doing it as a full-time career. But it was a great life decision in retrospect when I reached out to Corn Nation back in the summer of 2019 about doing a one off series that summer after I wrapped up a contract job and was busy looking for new work but wanted something to do besides job applications.

I was hesitant to cover Michigan State sports at first after I found I both liked writing about college basketball and was not awful at it. For some reason I thought writing about MSU as “work” would make what was supposed to be fun feel more like a burden. Luckily, Ryan reached out to me several months after I had gotten a feel for covering college hoops and asked me to join the staff here at The Only Colors with him now the site’s managing editor. I could not have been more wrong about that silly and downright stupid idea I had it would detract from my Michigan State fandom.

While I’m sure plenty of you are happy to see me go as a moderator, I hope you all did enjoy the work I put in covering Michigan State football, men’s and women’s basketball, and any other sport I had time to spend a moment on.

From covering football and basketball games with no fans in the stands during 2020-2021, to sitting in the press box at a New Year’s Six Bowl and staying up until almost 4 a.m. to finish the press conference article with an early wake up call for my flight home right after, and the truly once in a lifetime dream of being able to board a Nimitz-class carrier, let alone to do so in a court-side press seat for the Armed Forces Classic, my time with The Only Colors has been one of the most rewarding things I have done in my [semi-]professional life to date.

However, as all good things must come to an end eventually, so too does my time on staff here. Thank you all again for a wonderful experience covering Michigan State athletics as part of the SB Nation network. I hope you will all consider following those of us leaving as we soon start our next endeavor that will continue to build on our work bringing high-qualify and unique content about the Spartans.

Now, let’s watch Michigan State beat Notre Dame!