Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman and other Michigan State players selected for All-Big Ten honors

Earlier today, the Big Ten announced the recipients of various All-Big Ten honors.

Michigan State redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed was named by the coaches as a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Reed had 55 receptions, 636 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns this season. On Sunday, Reed announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman was named as a third-team the All-Big Ten selection by the media. He was the Spartans’ leading receiver with 58 receptions for 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Coleman’s best game this season was against Michigan. He had 155 receiving yards and scored the only touchdown of the game for Michigan State.

Leaders along the offensive line, senior offensive guard J.D. Duplain and senior center Nick Samac, received honorable mentions by the media and coaches.

Redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins was an honoree for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.