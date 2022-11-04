Michigan State vs. Illinois: How to watch Week 10 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans continue the road trips this weekend with a visit to Champaign, Illinois to take on the No. 16-ranked (College Football Playoff) Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 14 in Associated Press and No. 13 in Coaches).

Saturday marks just the fourth time Michigan State and Illinois have met since the Big Ten’s recent expansions beginning in 2011. Since the matchup in 2010, the programs have met every third season with the series even at 2-2 including that 2010 meeting in East Lansing.

On top of that, it is also a reunion between Michigan State fans and a familiar opposing head coach. Bret Bielema will once again be leading a Big Ten foe on the opponent’s sideline as he is in his second season at Illinois. The last time Spartan fans saw his face was in a 16-13 upset win over the then No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers in 2012. The win also marked a third-straight regular season victory over Bielema’s team with Wisconsin notching the postseason win in 2011 in the inaugural Big Ten Championship.

Michigan State Spartans (3-5, 1-4) vs. No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 17-point underdog against Illinois with the over/under set at 40.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: Big Ten Network

Web/Mobile: WatchESPN App

Play-by-Play: Cory Provus

Analyst: Matt Millen

Sideline: Elise Menaker

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 385 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 975 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Stadium: Memorial Stadium (60,670)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 26-19-2

Series in Champaign: MSU leads, 13-10-1

Last Meeting: Illinois 37, Michigan State 34 (2019)

Current Series Streak: Two by Illinois (2016-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 16-12 (third year)

Overall Record: 21-19 (fourth year)

Record vs. Illinois: 0-0

Illinois Head Coach: Bret Bielema

Illinois Record: 12-8 (second year)

Overall Record: 109-66 (14th year)

Record vs. MSU: 3-4

