Michigan State football announces captains for this weekend’s game versus Illinois

Michigan State football has announced its captains for the team’s road game against No. 16 Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

MSU’s four captains this week are redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed, fifth-year senior tight end Daniel Barker, fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson and junior running back Jordon Simmons.

Reed has 390 receiving yards so far on the season. He also has three touchdowns: against Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin. Henderson showed tremendous team leadership after the team’s loss against Michigan last weekend, in which several players were involved in a scuffle in the tunnel. The players involved since been suspended.

It is the first time for both Barker and Simmons as captain this season. Barker is actually a transfer from Illinois. He’ll be facing his former team. He has 14 receptions for 145 yards this season and a touchdown. The last time Illinois and Michigan State got together, Barker caught the game-winning touchdown.

Simmons only has rushes in two games this season, against Ohio State and Akron. Elijah Collins, Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger all have received more playing time. Simmons’ four rushes have gone for nine yards on the season. Although MSU didn’t explicitly mention it, Simmons will likely serve as the special teams captain.

Michigan State-Illinois is set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and will air on Big Ten Network.