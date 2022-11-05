The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 11 matchup against Rutgers has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at noon Eastern Time.

Next up



Noon kickoff is set on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/c29UE4JoX8 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 6, 2022

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights return to Spartan Stadium for the first time since the 2020 season opener that saw Rutgers’ lone win against MSU as a member of the Big Ten.

The Spartans are coming off a huge upset win on the road over then No. 16 Illinois. The 23-15 victory is the second in the last three for MSU and moved the Spartans to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play on the 2022 season. Michigan State is now just two wins away from clinching bowl eligibility with three games remaining.

Rutgers is riding a one-game losing streak while currently trailing Michigan 35-17 at home late in the third quarter at time of publication Saturday night. After going undefeated in non-conference play, the Scarlet Knights now sit at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten.

Michigan State is 7-1 against Rutgers since RU joined the Big Ten in 2014. In the last meeting, MSU defeated RU 31-13 in Piscataway in 2021. After Michigan State won six-straight games in conference action against the Scarlet Knights, Rutgers stunned Mel Tucker’s Spartans in his first game as head coach in 2020 in a 38-27 season opening victory in East Lansing. The Spartans are 9-4 all-time against Rutgers.