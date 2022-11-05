 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Michigan State returns to Memorial Stadium (the Illinois one, not the Indiana or Nebraska one) in Champaign for the first time since 2016 to take on No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini also rank No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll and No. 13 in this week’s AFCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans also face off against Bret Bielema on the opposite sideline for the first time since defeating his then No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 in Madison on Oct. 27, 2012. Bielema is in his second year at Illinois and has the Illini 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten action.

