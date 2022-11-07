 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

By Ryan O'Bleness
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Haladay recorded nine total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack in Michigan State’s 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. This was also the seventh-straight game in which Haladay recorded at least six tackles.

This is the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of Haladay’s career. This is the fourth time a Michigan State player as received the honor during the 2022 season, with senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon earning the other three conference Defensive Player of the Week award for MSU.

Haladay played a big role in Michigan State’s defense holding Illinois’ strong running attack, led by Chase Brown, to 153 yards rushing and 3.26 yards per carry — both of those are the second lowest mark for the Illini in a game this season.

So far this season, Haladay has played in all nine games and has recorded a team-leading 80 tackles. He has also amasses 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

