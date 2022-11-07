Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Career-high 3.5 tackles for loss

9 tackles

7th straight game with 6 or more stops@CalHaladay28 is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/16j4dDo78t — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 7, 2022

Haladay recorded nine total tackles, including a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack in Michigan State’s 23-15 win over No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. This was also the seventh-straight game in which Haladay recorded at least six tackles.

This is the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of Haladay’s career. This is the fourth time a Michigan State player as received the honor during the 2022 season, with senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon earning the other three conference Defensive Player of the Week award for MSU.

Haladay played a big role in Michigan State’s defense holding Illinois’ strong running attack, led by Chase Brown, to 153 yards rushing and 3.26 yards per carry — both of those are the second lowest mark for the Illini in a game this season.

So far this season, Haladay has played in all nine games and has recorded a team-leading 80 tackles. He has also amasses 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.