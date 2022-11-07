Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona at Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans open the season tonight against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. It marks the first meeting between the two programs and the first matchup against a Big Sky Conference member since a 100-62 win over Idaho in 2008.

The Spartans are 6-2 all-time against Big Sky members, the two losses both coming against Weber State. Those losses came Dec. 28, 1979 in a 63-61 defeat and on March 17, 1995 in a 79-72 loss. MSU’s lone victory against Weber State came Dec. 28, 1996 in a 83-51 victory. Be sure to catch the preview of NAU here before tip.

Go Green!

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 CT

Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 CT Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+ only

N/A, Announcers: Brendan Schabath (play-by-play), Zach Surdenik (analyst), Veronica Bolanos (sideline)

Brendan Schabath (play-by-play), Zach Surdenik (analyst), Veronica Bolanos (sideline) Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) Affiliates : 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

: 24 affiliates listed at Betting Odds: Michigan State is a 21-point favorite with the Over/under at 142.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaden Akins in uniform and warming up and hour before Michigan State-Northern Arizona — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 7, 2022

Go White!