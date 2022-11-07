 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball: Northern Arizona at Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
/ new
Michigan State v Duke Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans open the season tonight against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. It marks the first meeting between the two programs and the first matchup against a Big Sky Conference member since a 100-62 win over Idaho in 2008.

The Spartans are 6-2 all-time against Big Sky members, the two losses both coming against Weber State. Those losses came Dec. 28, 1979 in a 63-61 defeat and on March 17, 1995 in a 79-72 loss. MSU’s lone victory against Weber State came Dec. 28, 1996 in a 83-51 victory. Be sure to catch the preview of NAU here before tip.

Go Green!

  • When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 CT
  • Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI
  • TV: N/A, streaming on B1G+ only
  • Announcers: Brendan Schabath (play-by-play), Zach Surdenik (analyst), Veronica Bolanos (sideline)
  • Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
  • Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
  • Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
  • Betting Odds: Michigan State is a 21-point favorite with the Over/under at 142.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Go White!

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...