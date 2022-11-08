Spartan Reacts: Will Michigan State go bowling?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

At more than one point this season, the idea of Michigan State playing in a postseason game was almost laughable. But there is now a glimmer of hope after pulling the upset in Champaign against Illinois this past weekend. Now the Spartans just need to win two of the final three games.

The reason that actually feels possible is because of which teams the Spartans are playing. Next on the schedule is 4-5 Rutgers team, followed by 3-6 Indiana, both in East Lansing. If Michigan State is to reach bowl eligibility, the easy way would be to win those two games. With a matchup at Penn State in the final game of the season, it would be difficult to depend on a win.

Rutgers travels to Spartan Stadium with only one conference win, beating Indiana. The early line has Michigan State as an 11-point favorite, which would be the largest line in MSU’s favor since Week Two.

If Michigan State wins this weekend, and at least one of the other two games, the Spartans will need to find some consistency on at least one side of the ball. While the offense looked miserable against Michigan, and the defense has had its struggles this season, the two sides of the ball bounced back impressively against Illinois. In fact, the defense has played better overall for the past three games or so.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know if you think the Spartans will become bowl eligible. Also, how will Saturday’s game against Rutgers turn out? Finally, which side of the ball are you most confident in going forward?

Cast your vote now and be on the lookout for results later this week.