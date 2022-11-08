Michigan State football picks up 2023 preferred walk-on commitment from linebacker Brayden Courser

Michigan State football picked up a preferred walk-on commitment on Monday night.

While the attention of Michigan State fans was turned to the season opener for men’s basketball, Mel Tucker and company landed a PWO commitment from 2023 linebacker Brayden Courser out of Detroit Catholic Central.

Courser is listed as a composite two-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He has scholarship offers from Ferris State and Grand Valley among others, but his only Division I offer is from Eastern Kentucky out of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Courser is 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, giving him the frame that Mel Tucker has targeted in his three years as head coach of the Spartans. He joins a 2023 recruiting class currently ranked 38th in the country and eighth in the Big Ten, although there’s still lots of time before signing day.

The Spartans recently lost a few commitments from their 2023 class as well, namely four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin.