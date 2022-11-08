Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week, again

The accolades continue to pour in for Michigan State sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer. For the second time this season, Baringer has been named as the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week.

In Michigan State’s 23-15 upset victory over Illinois in Week 10, Baringer played an important role in flipping field position against his previous school. Baringer punted five times for 248 yards, averaging 49.6 yards per punt.

Baringer had two punts of over 50 yards against the Fighting Illini, including his longest punt on the day that went for 68 yards. Four of Baringer’s punts went inside the 20-yard line, including pinning Illinois at its own 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Baringer, who was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-American Team in October, leads the nation in punting average this season at 49.97 yards per punt. He has 19 punts of 50 yards or more, including a 70-yard punt, thus far in 2022. Baringer has punted 17 balls inside the 20-yard-line.

In 2021, Baringer set the Michigan State program single-season record for punting average (48.4). He also is the Spartans’ career leader in average yards per punt (46.1).