Michigan State hockey’s Dylan St. Cyr and Erik Middendorf named Big Ten Stars of the Week

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has two players that are getting honored this week.

Graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. In MSU’s sweep of Wisconsin last weekend, St. Cyr made 88 total saves and only allowed one goal. His shutout on Friday was his first since transferring to MSU. His overall goals-against-average is down to 1.89 and his save percentage is up to .938.

Senior forward Erik Middendorf has been named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. In the first game on Friday, Middendorf scored four goals. He is up to five points on the season, which is several behind the team leader, Daniel Russell (11). However, his goal total (four) is one behind the team leader, Jagger Joshua (five).

MSU takes on No. 10 Ohio State this week at home. The Spartans received 19 votes in this week’s USCHO Top-20.

Both games against OSU are on Thursday and Friday to avoid conflict with the football team’s upcoming game with Rutgers on Saturday. Puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and both air on BTN+.