The Only Colors is looking for a new site manager and writers

The Only Colors is looking for a site manager to take over leading and overseeing content on the site. In addition, we are also looking for new writers as well. If you are a Michigan State fan and enjoy writing and talking all things Spartans these roles could be the perfect paid opportunity for you!

What does the roles entail?

The site manager is in charge of managing a content calendar, assigning stories to writers and contributing to The Only Colors. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything Michigan State.

The writer roles will provide weekly stories and content, covering everything Michigan State.

Both of these roles are contract roles compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for Michigan State athletics.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about college sports and/or Michigan State is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently with other bloggers and the Associate Director of College coverage whenever needed.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to Beth Maiman, Associate Director of NCAA coverage at SB Nation. Please email the materials to beth.maiman@sbnation.com. Please headline the subject of the email as “The Only Colors: Site manager application” or “The Only Colors: Writer application” depending on which role you are most interested in.

Vox Media, SB Nation and The Only Colors are committed to bringing you coverage of the Spartans from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply!