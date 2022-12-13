Spartan Reacts: Can Tom Izzo get back to the Final Four this year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Throughout Tom Izzo’s Hall of Fame coaching career the Final Four has never felt too far off. But Michigan State hasn’t seen a Final Four on this side of the pandemic and is far from promised it this season.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first MSU team to make an unexpected run. In fact, there are plenty of similarities between this year’s squad and the 2014-15 team that shocked the NCAA Tournament with a Final Four run as a seven seed. Both teams featured a veteran point guard without much fan-fair and a rotation of players that all felt at least a year a way from truly peaking.

That team bounced in and out of the Top 25, and caught fire in the Big Ten Tournament rolling that momentum into the NCAA Tournament. One of the biggest issues facing that team through the regular season was the lack of a true star who could take over a game. Travis Trice didn’t have the physical attributes to take over, while Denzel Valentine and Bryn Forbes hadn’t fully grown into their roles until late in the year.

No two teams are exactly the same, but at face value this year’s squad feels similar. Despite more than enough talent, it’s hard to tell which player exactly will emerge as the team’s star on the court. For better or worse, there are a handful of players that could take that title before the year is over. But as was learned last season, someone needs to take over.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask readers who they think is the best player on the Michigan State team this season. Also, can the 2022-23 team make another Final Four run?

Get your answers in now and be on the lookout for results later in the week.