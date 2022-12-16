Spartan Reacts: The Stars are Aligning

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last year’s Michigan State men’s basketball team had its fair share of problems, but at the top of the list was a lack of a true star player. When things got tight and the Spartans needed someone to take over, the team never seemed sure where to look.

This year’s roster looks remarkably similar to last year. The main difference being an extra year of experience for most of those same players. But the question was the same at the start of the year – when things get tough, where do the Spartans go?

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, it seems MSU may have found its man early in the year. Tyson Walker started to take the mantle last year, but now – at least according to nearly a third of MSU fans – he is the man.

Walker’s backcourt mate A.J. Hoggard finished just behind Walker with 29 percent of the vote. Possibly most interesting of the results was Jaden Akins taking six percent of votes, outperforming Mady Sissoko.

With a star in hand, or at least options still, future success feels more obtainable. It’s possible that with someone to take control Michigan State can get over the hurdles it tripped over last year.

The roster from Michigan State’s last Final Four team in 2019 has almost completely turned over. Which means, at least according to Tom Izzo’s history with the team, the Spartans are due.

According to just over half of MSU fans, this team can be the one to get back to the Final Four.

