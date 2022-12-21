Michigan State vs. Oakland – Game Thread and How to Watch

Today is the day for the annual matchup with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Is this the first time Oakland can truly be golden and win? Or will their already Grizzly season lead to a LONG night at Breslin.

Considering Michigan State are 21.5-point favorites… it seems the money is predicting a very Green night.

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

How to follow the game live: Comment below, and break down each pass, bucket and steal.

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV

For the discussion:

-How does Rocket Watts fair in his return to Breslin?

-How does Michigan State look after their longest (and much needed) rest of the season?

-Is Jaden Akins coming into form and into the flow of the MSU offense?

-How many points will the Spartans win by?

BONUS: Will Stephen Izzo score the first points of his collegiate career?

These questions and more in our game thread below.