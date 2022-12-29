How to watch Michigan State vs Buffalo Men’s Basketball Game

The icy confines and snowy conditions of Buffalo, New York are not enough to stop the charging bulls from taking on your Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing.

Only on the heels of an incredible blizzard, is East Lansing considered the balmy weather escape. And yet, that is exactly what has happened.

Here is how to watch and listen to the game:

Game Time: Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 6pm

Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: The Fox Sports App (with a BTN subscription)

The Bulls come into the game ranked 190 in KenPom. This is one of the lowest ratings for Michigan State men’s basketball opponents this year.

This game should be the last “tune-up” game before the Big Ten Season recommences in the New Year.

Some notable stories to watch:

Malik Hall is returning after a month off from a foot injury

Keon Coleman, football standout and two sport athlete from last year has started practicing with the Men’s basketball team and may make his return to the court in this game aswell.

Former Michigan State Assistant Coach Dan Fife is working the color commentary with the Big Ten Network

As always follow the game action here on The Only Colors!