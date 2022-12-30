Michigan State vs Buffalo Bulls GAME THREAD

It’s time to follow the action live! The Buffalo Bills come to East Lansing sporting an unsightly KenPom rating (190+), and a relatively weak schedule.

Watch the game and debate the moves made in the comment section.

Game watch information:

Game Time: Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 6pm

Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: The Fox Sports App (with a BTN subscription)

Get prepared and read our game preview here.

Suggested debate topics:

Should Keon Coleman play a LOT this game?

Should Malik Hall be limited in this game?

Will we see Steven Izzo’s first collegiate points?? (Come on, Big Ten play resumes, we need that blowout for an extended run by the reserves!)

