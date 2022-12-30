 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State vs Buffalo Bulls GAME THREAD

Follow the action live as MSU hosts its final tune up opponent before big ten season resumes

By BrandonBD
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Champions Classic - Kentucky vs Michigan State Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s time to follow the action live! The Buffalo Bills come to East Lansing sporting an unsightly KenPom rating (190+), and a relatively weak schedule.

Watch the game and debate the moves made in the comment section.

Game watch information:

Game Time: Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 6pm

Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: The Fox Sports App (with a BTN subscription)

Get prepared and read our game preview here.

Suggested debate topics:

  • Should Keon Coleman play a LOT this game?
  • Should Malik Hall be limited in this game?
  • Will we see Steven Izzo’s first collegiate points?? (Come on, Big Ten play resumes, we need that blowout for an extended run by the reserves!)

