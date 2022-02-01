The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2) are in College Park tonight to take on the Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7) at the Xfinity Center. Thankfully fans won’t have to wait on hold with Comcast support if attending in-person for this one.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 19th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-8.

The series is tied at 3-3 in College Park.

MSU lost both games last season to Maryland, the first in College Park and the second 12 days later in the Big Ten Tournament.

Tom Izzo is 9-8 in his career as head coach against Maryland.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN2

Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (sideline)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 158 (Sirius), Channel 195 (Sirius), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

