The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2) are in College Park tonight to take on the Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7) at the Xfinity Center. Thankfully fans won’t have to wait on hold with Comcast support if attending in-person for this one.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 19th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-8.
- The series is tied at 3-3 in College Park.
- MSU lost both games last season to Maryland, the first in College Park and the second 12 days later in the Big Ten Tournament.
- Tom Izzo is 9-8 in his career as head coach against Maryland.
When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST
Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland
TV: ESPN2
Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp
Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (sideline)
Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga
Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.
Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 158 (Sirius), Channel 195 (Sirius), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)
