Michigan State Women’s Tennis Recap: Spartans defeats Arizona by a final score of 4-3

The Michigan State women’s tennis team defeated Arizona in East Lansing on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 4-3, extending its winning streak to four-straight matches.

In doubles, duo Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz defeated Arizona’s Kirsten Prelle and Salma Ziouti by a final of 6-3. Nicole Stephens and Ayshe Can then defeated Parker Fry and Kayla Wilkins 6-3.

MSU took a 3-1 lead after Lewis defeated Wilkins in two sets, Pietrowicz fell to Arizona’s Ziouti, and Stephens defeated Lexi Ryngler. By the final match, Arizona tied it up at 3-3.

The final match was between Michigan State freshman Charlotte Gisclon and Arizona’s Prelle. It took seven tiebreaks for Gisclon to win the first set against Prelle, but Prelle was able to take the second set. Gisclon then came away with a victory in the final set, winning 6-3.

Michigan State improved its overall record to 4-1, with the sole loss of the 2022 campaign coming in the opening match against Notre Dame. The Spartans have also defeated DePaul (5-2), Xavier (5-2) and Virginia Tech (4-1) so far this season.

Up next for the Spartans is Eastern Michigan at home next week, Friday, Feb. 18. The match begins at 5 p.m. Eastern Time and will air live here.