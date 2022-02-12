Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans

With the team’s second game in a row at home, the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers today at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Spartans are just coming off of a loss against the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night in which they never held the lead.

While the Spartans have been struggling as of late, the Indiana Hoosiers have had a bit of their own problems during the team’s last game against Northwestern. Before the game it was announced that five players would be suspended from the contest due to “violation of team rules”. The shorthanded team ended the game with a loss to Northwestern. It has since been announced already that all five players have been reinstated for this matchup against Michigan State.

Series History

Indiana leads the all-time series 71-57

Tom Izzo is 27-17 in his career as head coach against Indiana

MSU is 40-23 all-time at home versus the Hoosiers, including a mark of 22-2 in the Breslin Center

The last six games have each been decided by seven points or less, with an average score of 4.2 points — with each team winning three of those games.

When: 3:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center — East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 135 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

