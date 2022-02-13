Photo Gallery: Indiana at Michigan State men’s basketball coverage from Feb. 12, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team returned to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon and was able to end a two-game losing streak by defeating the Indiana Hoosiers.

Michigan State won by a final score of 76-61, and improved the team’s record to 18-6 overall on the 2021-2022 season, and 9-4 in Big Ten Conference play.

While Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said the win “wasn’t pretty,” he did say it was “gritty” — and that is the exact brand of basketball the Spartans want to play.

Photographer Marvin Hall was there in East Lansing to capture the action from the event through his lens, and his photos are a great reminder of how tough this MSU team can be to beat when it is able to play its “gritty” style of basketball.

Check out the gallery on nearly 100 photos from Saturday afternoon’s game below. All images are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Grid View





































































































































































































Next up, Michigan State will take a road trip to Happy Valley to take on Penn State on Tuesday. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.