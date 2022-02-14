Michigan State men’s basketball moves down to No. 19 in AP and Coaches Polls

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball program dropped two spots in both polls this week after losing to a ranked Wisconsin team at home on Tuesday, and then defeating the Indiana Hoosiers at the Breslin Center on Saturday. The Spartans come in at No. 19 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll this week.

Checking in at #19 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/GryIjT9Jhm — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 14, 2022

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

This week’s Associated Press Poll feature five Big Ten teams (in bold), with two more teams receiving votes, but missing out on the top-25.

Others Receiving Votes:

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

The Coaches Poll also includes five Big Ten teams (in bold), with two additional conference teams receiving votes.

Gonzaga (30 first place votes) Auburn (2 first place votes) Kentucky Arizona Duke Kansas Purdue Boilermakers Baylor Providence Villanova Texas Tech Illinois Fighting Illini Tennessee UCLA Houston Wisconsin Badgers USC Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans Texas Murray State Wyoming Marquette Connecticut

Arkansas

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Saint Mary’s, No. 25 Wake Forest.

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 55, Saint Mary’s 45, Colorado St. 33, Xavier 20, Notre Dame 18, Wake Forest 16, Miami (FL) 14, Louisiana State 8, Southern Methodist 7, Loyola-Chicago 7, Seton Hall 6, Rutgers 6, Boise St. 6, Davidson 4, San Francisco 3, North Carolina 2, Iowa State 2, Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1, Missouri St. 1.