Michigan State men’s basketball moves down to No. 19 in AP and Coaches Polls

By Ryan O'Bleness
Marvin Hall/The Only Colors

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball program dropped two spots in both polls this week after losing to a ranked Wisconsin team at home on Tuesday, and then defeating the Indiana Hoosiers at the Breslin Center on Saturday. The Spartans come in at No. 19 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll this week.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

This week’s Associated Press Poll feature five Big Ten teams (in bold), with two more teams receiving votes, but missing out on the top-25.

  1. Gonzaga (56 first place votes)
  2. Auburn (4)
  3. Arizona
  4. Kentucky
  5. Purdue Boilermakers
  6. Kansas
  7. Baylor
  8. Providence
  9. Duke
  10. Villanova
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Illinois Fighting Illini
  13. UCLA
  14. Houston
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Tennessee
  17. USC
  18. Ohio State Buckeyes
  19. Michigan State Spartans
  20. Texas
  21. Murray State
  22. Wyoming
  23. Arkansas
  24. Connecticut
  25. Alabama

Others Receiving Votes:

Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

The Coaches Poll also includes five Big Ten teams (in bold), with two additional conference teams receiving votes.

  1. Gonzaga (30 first place votes)
  2. Auburn (2 first place votes)
  3. Kentucky
  4. Arizona
  5. Duke
  6. Kansas
  7. Purdue Boilermakers
  8. Baylor
  9. Providence
  10. Villanova
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Illinois Fighting Illini
  13. Tennessee
  14. UCLA
  15. Houston
  16. Wisconsin Badgers
  17. USC
  18. Ohio State Buckeyes
  19. Michigan State Spartans
  20. Texas
  21. Murray State
  22. Wyoming
  23. Marquette
  24. Connecticut
    Arkansas

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Saint Mary’s, No. 25 Wake Forest.

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 55, Saint Mary’s 45, Colorado St. 33, Xavier 20, Notre Dame 18, Wake Forest 16, Miami (FL) 14, Louisiana State 8, Southern Methodist 7, Loyola-Chicago 7, Seton Hall 6, Rutgers 6, Boise St. 6, Davidson 4, San Francisco 3, North Carolina 2, Iowa State 2, Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1, Missouri St. 1.

