On this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk Michigan State...

(0-16) Football: Brian Allen is a Super Bowl champion and did you notice those front sevens? Brandon Jordan did.

COMMERCIAL

(18-39) Basketball: We have committed ourselves to hoops season. Yes, we know what month it is. Wisconsin/Indiana Review

(39-FIN) Basketball: Season to date rundown, Penn State/Illinois previews