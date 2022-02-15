Michigan State men’s and women’s basketball returns to Phil Knight Invitational in 2022

Michigan State basketball is making a return to the Phil Knight Invitational in the fall of 2022, with both the men’s and women’s teams returning to the invitational in Portland, Oregon for the first time since 2017.

OFFICIAL: Heading back to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational this November pic.twitter.com/ClE7hKsfTl — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2022

In addition to Michigan State, Iowa State, North Carolina and Oregon are also sending both men’s and women’s teams to the event. Alabama, Portland, UConn, and Villanova are the other men’s teams competing in the invitational.

The invitational will take place during Thanksgiving weekend, with the men’s teams playing on Nov. 24, Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. The women’s teams will play on November 24 and Nov. 27.

Brackets, game schedules and tickets are still to be announced, which is expected to come during the summer. The games for the PKI will be played at three different venues in Portland: the Chiles Center at the University of Portland, the Moda Center and Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.

The Michigan State men’s team won the Victory Bracket during 2017’s PK80 invitational after beating North Carolina. The Spartan women’s team fell to No. 1 UConn for its first loss of the season that year.