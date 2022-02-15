The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4) return to the road tonight after a two-game homestand. MSU faces off against the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9) after defeating PSU 80-64 in East Lansing back in December. Head coach Tom Izzo also has the opportunity with a win to tie former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight tonight for most wins at the helm of a Big Ten program. Izzo currently holds 661 wins to Knight’s 662. Knight still holds a substantial lead in Big Ten league wins over Izzo, 353-320.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 52nd meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 42-9.

MSU has won 13 of the last 15 in the series, and 26 of the last 32 games.

The Spartans are 17-4 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tom Izzo is 35-8 in his career as head coach against Penn State.

When: 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST

Where: Bryce Jordan Center — State College, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Len Elmore (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 137 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

