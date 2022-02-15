The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4) return to the road tonight after a two-game homestand. MSU faces off against the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9) after defeating PSU 80-64 in East Lansing back in December. Head coach Tom Izzo also has the opportunity with a win to tie former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight tonight for most wins at the helm of a Big Ten program. Izzo currently holds 661 wins to Knight’s 662. Knight still holds a substantial lead in Big Ten league wins over Izzo, 353-320.
Favorite day of the week: GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/ZZI2wFygbp— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2022
Go Green!
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 52nd meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 42-9.
- MSU has won 13 of the last 15 in the series, and 26 of the last 32 games.
- The Spartans are 17-4 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
- Tom Izzo is 35-8 in his career as head coach against Penn State.
When: 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST
Where: Bryce Jordan Center — State College, Pennsylvania
TV: Big Ten Network
Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Len Elmore (analyst)
Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga
Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.
Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 137 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)
Less than an hour until game time on @BigTenNetwork ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/0uAWKzg9ts— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2022
