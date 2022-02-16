Michigan State’s Morgan Beadlescomb named Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Morgan Beadlescomb, a Michigan State graduate senior, has been named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Weekly Awards Alert



Morgan Beadlescomb of @MSU_TFXC is the #B1GTF Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week!



Clocked the fourth-fastest time ever for any NCAA men's runner in the indoor mile (3:52.03)



— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 16, 2022

Beadlescomb is coming off of a historic performance in the Men’s Magnificent Mile event at the Windy City Invitational. He set a new personal best and a Michigan State record with a mile time of 3:52.03. Not only that, but Beadlescomb’s time is the fourth-fastest time ever recorded for any NCAA men’s runner in the indoor mile. It is also the fastest recorded mile time in the 2021-2022 indoor track and field season thus far.

This is the second time this season Beadlescomb has broken an MSU program record. He recorded a time of 7:43.22 in the 3,000 meters men’s race at the 114th Millrose Games in January. Overall, Beadlescomb owns five school records between indoor and outdoor track.

Historic accomplishments deserve their recognition...



Congrats to @morg_bead on being named the @bigten Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week!



— MSU Track & Field/XC (@MSU_TFXC) February 16, 2022

Additionally, Beadlescomb is a four-time NCAA All-American on the track and three-time NCAA All-American in cross country. He also received Michigan State’s George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year award for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Beadlescomb is the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week since Will Agodu in December of 2017. However, he is the second Spartan between the men and women to earn weekly honors from the conference during the 2021-2022 indoor track and field season. Sophia Franklin, a pole vaulter for Michigan State, earned Big Ten Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week last week after breaking the MSU indoor record with a 4.38-meter vault at the Meyo Invitational.