NCAA Reacts: Who is the best team in the Big Ten?

The Big Ten conference race is starting to take on the look of the Dunkin Donuts halftime race. Just when it looks like a team is separating from the field, they lose to a group of guys who should probably be playing pick-up ball. Then the team left for dead a week ago wins five-straight games.

But with March just around the corner and a conference championship on the line, winning the Big Ten is a bit more important than cashing in on a free cup of coffee.

After Wednesday’s results, Purdue has jumped to the top spot — a half-game ahead of Illinois who fell to the suddenly unstoppable Rutgers. Wisconsin also sits just a half-game out of first with Ohio State and Rutgers one-and-a-half games back. Even Michigan State, two games off the pace, has a legitimate chance at catching the leaders with the Spartans’ difficult schedule ahead.

Or who knows — maybe Indiana or Michigan can catch fire from 4.5 games back and sneak in the back door for a championship? At this point, who is to say?

Well, you are, actually. With the help of SB Nation Reacts, fans around the Big Ten are being asked who they think will win the regular season title. Get your votes in now and see which team most fans are confident can actually hang a banner before the postseason.

