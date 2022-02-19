The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5) are back in the Breslin Center today to once again take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4). Michigan State fell in a close 56-55 loss at Illinois late last month, but two key Illini players were out for that road matchup.

After failing to do so against Penn State on Tuesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo once again has the opportunity with a win today to tie former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight for most wins at the helm of a Big Ten program. Izzo currently holds 661 wins to Knight’s 662. Knight still holds a substantial lead in Big Ten league wins over Izzo, 353-320.

12 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/cAvfDt81Es — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 19, 2022

Go Green!

Series History

Today’s game marks the 126th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 64-61.

MSU has won 15 of the last 23 in the series.

Contests between the two programs are usually competitive, with 23 of the last 28 games having been decided by 10 points or fewer.

Tom Izzo is 27-19 in his career as head coach against Illinois.

When: Noon EST/11:00 p.m. CST

Where: The Breslin Center — East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Jay Williams (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 135 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

Go White!