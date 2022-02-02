Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack

The Michigan State football program has secured another verbal commitment from a 2023 prospect. Three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack Jr. has given his pledge to Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

THE BIG COMMITMENT



1000% locked in!

C O M M I T T E D



ALL GLORY TO GOD…. #LLM #LLF #LLT pic.twitter.com/KYbQTEMwWU — Johnathan Slack Jr (@JohnathanSlack2) February 2, 2022

Slack — who currently plays for the defending Division 3 state champions in Michigan, Martin Luther King High School in Detroit — visited East Lansing this past weekend as part of the program’s “The Spartan Odyssey” junior day event.

Slack, listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, was a major target for Chris Kapilovic — Michigan State’s assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He is also high school teammates with five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who is also a priority target for the MSU staff.

Projected as a center at the college level, Slack is listed as the No. 24 interior offensive lineman, No. 9 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 380 recruit overall in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Michigan State initially offered Slack in May of 2020, just a few months after Tucker and his staff took over in East Lansing, and he has visited campus several times since. In addition to MSU, Slack had scholarship offers from Oregon, Miami (FL.), Tennessee, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Arizona State, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Syracuse, Boston College and several other schools.

Slack joins four-star running back Kedrick Reescano (Texas) and four-star tight end Brennan Parachek (Michigan) as early members of Michigan State’s 2023 class, which projects to be a strong group for Tucker and the Spartans by time it is finalized.

According to his highlight video below, Slack has been a three-time All-State and three-time All-Region selection: