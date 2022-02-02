2023 Four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and his staff are continuing to roll on the recruiting trail, as the Michigan State Spartans picked up a commitment from a top-150 prospect in 2023 four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe on Wednesday.

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!



Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! I am thankful for my trainers @TheStrengthU @pvstrength and all the other coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at their programs! It’s time to chop pic.twitter.com/tXjoN95CtG — Andrew Depaepe 4⭐️DE (@AndrewDepaepe2) February 2, 2022

Depaepe hails from Bettendorf, Iowa and plays high school ball at Pleasant Valley. He stands at 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He is projected to play defensive end for Michigan State. Depaepe visited East Lansing last weekend with several other high school and transfer portal recruits.

He held additional offers from the likes of Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington, Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas. According to the 247 Composite rankings, Depaepe is the No. 134 prospect in the 2023 class. He is also ranked as the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 2 player in Iowa.

Depaepe is the highest-rated defensive lineman to commit to the Spartans since the 2016 class. He is also now currently the highest-rated member of Michigan State’s 2023 class, which also includes verbal commitments from four-star running back Kedrick Reescano (Texas), four-star tight end Brennan Parachek (Michigan) and three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack Jr. (Michigan). Slack committed on Wednesday as well.

While it is entirely too early for it to matter just yet, Depaepe’s addition gives the Spartans three four-star prospects, and the No. 8 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle as of press time, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Coincidentally, Depaepe’s player comparison on 247Sports is Maxx Crosby. Crosby is a client of Michigan State’s newly hired pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. Depaepe’s primary recruiter is listed as Jordan, according to 247Sports, which makes Depaepe Jordan’s first secured commitment as a part of the MSU staff.

From Allen Trieu:

“Has a taller, long frame with room to fill in come college. Has shown the ability to line up in different spots. He has had his hand down and played a little bit standing up. He has shaded inside some and also lined up on the edge. Given his growth potential, he see him more with his hand down in college. Gets off the ball quickly, shows the agility to bend the corner, does a nice job with his hands as a pass rusher and can get to the quarterback. Gives good effort in pursuit and will run plays down. Has the length to get into passing lanes and be disruptive. Does not have glaring weaknesses but can still continue to make strides as far as adding strength and top-end pursuit speed. Offers versatility because we see him as able to bulk up and be able to play in both an odd or even front effectively. High-major prospect with still some ceiling to go.”

Highlights: