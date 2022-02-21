Michigan State Gymnastics ranked No. 10 in national poll

It’s a new week, and that means Michigan State gymnastics has a new ranking in the latest national poll. This time, the Spartans have moved into the top-10 in the country, ranking right at No. 10.

At the B1G Five event over the weekend — featuring Michigan State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers — MSU finished in first place with a score of 196.975. It was a season-high road score for the Spartans. MSU’s highest score of the season overall came in a home victory over Illinois on Feb. 13 with a mark of 197.425.

Overall this season, Michigan State has 12 victories and only two losses. Those losses came at the hands of Iowa and No. 1 Michigan. Michigan is ranked in the top spot, while Minnesota (No. 8) is the only other Big Ten team ahead of MSU in this week’s rankings. Iowa is No. 13.

Previously, Michigan State was ranked No. 14, but the win over Minnesota at Saturday’s B1G Five meet enabled Michigan State to hop into second place in the Big Ten standings. MSU has a conference record of 6-2, behind only Michigan’s 8-0 mark.

“We’re just so thrilled with how we’re progressing,” Michigan State head coach Mike Rowe said following the B1G Five win. “It was a good field of competition and a lot was expected of every team. Everybody had a foot in it, everyone had good things going on. Our goal was to do our best and see what happens. It’s the same philosophy for us every meet: ‘one at a time.’ We’re just going to keep working hard and see that it pays off. That’s all we can ask for.”

This Saturday, Michigan State heads to No. 16 Ohio State’s campus for a dual meet. The competition begins at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The action will be broadcast on B1G+.