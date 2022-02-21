The Michigan State Spartans dropped in the polls after a week of losses. MSU dropped five spots in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and completely out of the Associated Press Poll. MSU lost on the road at Penn State on Tuesday and then at home against Illinois on Saturday.
This week at home. pic.twitter.com/74swfmAjfz— Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) February 21, 2022
AP Poll
Full AP Results:
- Gonzaga (61 first place votes)
- Arizona
- Auburn
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Duke
- Villanova
- Texas Tech
- Baylor
- Providence
- UCLA
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Houston
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- USC
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Murray State
- Texas
- Connecticut
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Saint Mary’s
- Alabama
- Iowa Hawkeyes
Others Receiving Votes:
Michigan State Spartans 58, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Full Coaches Poll Results:
- Gonzaga (32 first place votes)
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- Kansas
- Duke
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Villanova
- Texas Tech
- Providence
- Baylor
- Wisconsin Badgers
- UCLA
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Houston
- USC
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Connecticut
- Murray State
- Texas
- Saint Mary’s
- Michigan State Spartans
- Alabama
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette.
Others Receiving Votes:
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1.
Loading comments...