Michigan State men’s basketball drops to No. 24 in Coaches Poll, out of AP Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Illinois v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans dropped in the polls after a week of losses. MSU dropped five spots in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and completely out of the Associated Press Poll. MSU lost on the road at Penn State on Tuesday and then at home against Illinois on Saturday.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

  1. Gonzaga (61 first place votes)
  2. Arizona
  3. Auburn
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Kansas
  6. Kentucky
  7. Duke
  8. Villanova
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Baylor
  11. Providence
  12. UCLA
  13. Wisconsin Badgers
  14. Houston
  15. Illinois Fighting Illini
  16. USC
  17. Tennessee
  18. Arkansas
  19. Murray State
  20. Texas
  21. Connecticut
  22. Ohio State Buckeyes
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. Alabama
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

Others Receiving Votes:

Michigan State Spartans 58, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Gonzaga (32 first place votes)
  2. Arizona
  3. Kentucky
  4. Auburn
  5. Kansas
  6. Duke
  7. Purdue Boilermakers
  8. Villanova
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Providence
  11. Baylor
  12. Wisconsin Badgers
  13. UCLA
  14. Illinois Fighting Illini
  15. Houston
  16. USC
  17. Tennessee
  18. Arkansas
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes
  20. Connecticut
  21. Murray State
  22. Texas
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. Michigan State Spartans
  25. Alabama

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1.

