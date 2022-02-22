The Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6) return to the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7) in Iowa City for the lone regular season matchup between the programs. Michigan State is riding a two-game losing streak entering the matchup while Iowa is coming off a road upset at Ohio State.

Yet again, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has the opportunity with a win tonight to tie former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight for most wins at the helm of a Big Ten program. Izzo currently holds 661 wins to Knight’s 662. Knight still holds a substantial lead in Big Ten league wins over Izzo, 353-320.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 134th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 76-57.

MSU has won five of the last seven games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and is 26-36 in Iowa City overall.

The Spartans have won 14 of the last 18 and 19 of the last 24 games overall in the series.

Tom Izzo is 34-13 in his career as head coach against Iowa.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius, XM, and SiriusXM App)

