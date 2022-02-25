Michigan State baseball’s series at Abilene Christian trimmed due to weather

After playing its first four-game set of the season versus UNLV, which included three victories last weekend, Michigan State baseball will only play three games this weekend.

The Spartans were originally scheduled to play Abilene Christian on Friday, twice on Saturday and then wrap up the series on Sunday. Inclement weather in Texas has forced MSU to push back its travel, however.

Michigan State will now play the Wildcats three times. The first game begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The second game will be the first of a double-header on Sunday. Start times for the double-header are now 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

MSU last met Abilene Christian in 2017 when the Spartans swept the Wildcats to open the season. So far, the Wildcats are 1-3 this season after facing North Dakota State. After a big win last Friday, ACU took three subsequent losses, most recently in a heartbreaker last Sunday, in which the bases were left loaded with the winning run at the plate.

In Michigan State’s last matchup against UNLV, a heavy dose of offense led to an 11-7 win last Sunday, and allowed the Spartans to capture a series victory, winning three of the four games against the Rebels.

Fans wishing to watch all three games against Abilene Christian can head to the Western Athletic Conference’s website, or can follow the games with the “watch live” streaming links provided at MSUSpartans.com