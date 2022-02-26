The Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-6) are back home at the Breslin Center as the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4) visit for the lone regular season matchup between the programs. Michigan State is riding a three-game losing streak entering the matchup, while Purdue is looking to stay atop the Big Ten standings with just two games remaining for the Boilermakers in the regular season after today.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 128th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Purdue leads the all-time series 72-55.
- MSU is 33-27 against the Boilermakers in East Lansing, however, and holds a 16-9 record in the Breslin Center.
- Purdue has won the last four games in the series and seven of the last 10.
- Tom Izzo is 26-20 in his career as head coach against Purdue.
When: Noon EST/11:00 a.m. CST
Where: The Breslin Center — East Lansing, Michigan
TV: ESPN
Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst)
Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga
Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.
Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 83 (Sirius, XM, and SiriusXM App)
